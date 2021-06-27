   
Rainbowgate at Euro 2020: sponsors showcase LGBTQ colours in stadia
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 27 June, 2021
Latest News:
Rainbowgate at Euro 2020: sponsors showcase LGBTQ colours...
‘Full understanding’ for Tomorrowland, but Pukkelpop will go...
Belgium-Portugal tonight: here’s how you can watch the...
New from 1 July: Brussels and Flanders set...
New Common Agricultural Policy: How greener will it...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 27 June 2021
    Rainbowgate at Euro 2020: sponsors showcase LGBTQ colours in stadia
    ‘Full understanding’ for Tomorrowland, but Pukkelpop will go ahead, mayor assures
    Belgium-Portugal tonight: here’s how you can watch the game
    New from 1 July: Brussels and Flanders set their road taxes
    New Common Agricultural Policy: How greener will it be?
    UK Health Secretary resigns after flouting coronavirus regulations
    Step 2 of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes today?
    Belgian (21) under house arrest in Italy after fatal boat incident
    Antwerp fashion house Ann Demeulemeester leaves for Italy
    Covid-19: No more updates on Sunday and Monday
    Weather: IRM warns of heavy storms on Sunday
    Coronavirus: Delta variant kills two in southwest France
    All Brussels residents can get vaccinated without appointment from Thursday
    Belgium’s entry ban for travellers from 24 countries comes into force today
    Belgium’s free PCR tests can be requested from today: how it works
    Romelu Lukaku feels he’s now one of the world’s best strikers
    KANAL museum cleans up its mess and appoints an artistic director
    Netherlands relaxes coronavirus measures, opens nightclubs
    Euro 2020 host city Saint Petersburg records Russia’s highest Covid death toll
    Germany bans almost all arrivals from Portugal and Russia
    View more
    Share article:

    Rainbowgate at Euro 2020: sponsors showcase LGBTQ colours in stadia

    Sunday, 27 June 2021

    Credit: Piqsels

    Many UEFA sponsors weighed in on the Rainbowgate controversy by deploying the LGBTQ community’s rainbow colours on luminous panels at Euro 2020 matches after the European football body refused a request by the city of Munich to do so on Wednesday.

    In Amsterdam, for the Wales-Denmark match, and in London, for the Italy-Austria game, major partners of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) lit up their publicity messages with rainbow colours and slogans such as “Cheers to all fans.”

    The sponsors included Volkswagen, Heineken, the TikTok social media network and the Booking hotel reservation platform.

    Related News:

     

    UEFA sparked a controversy last week went it turned down the Munich authorities’ request to light up the Allianz-Arena for the Germany-Hungary match in colours symbolising tolerance and the LGBTQ community in protest against a Hungarian law seen as homophobic.

    UEFA invoked political neutrality to justify its refusal, which unleashed a barrage of criticism against the continental football governing body throughout Europe.

    While it defended its decision, UEFA nevertheless adorned its logo on Twitter with a rainbow and reasserted its “firm commitment” against homophobia.

    The Brussels Times