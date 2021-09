Belgian athlete Amaury Paquet won Brussels 20km on Sunday.

Running it below the hour mark, on 59m31s, he was well ahead of second placed John Heymans on 1h00:36. Tarik Moukrime came third on 1:01:40.

For the women, Florence De Cock took first place on 1:09:50, before Sophie Hardy (1:10:21) and on third place Hanna Vandenbussche (1:10:59).

The final results can be seen here.

The Brussels Times