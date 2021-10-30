29 fans of Club Bruges banned from matches for lighting flares

On Friday 29 supporters of Club Bruges football team were banned from watching matches in stadiums after using flares after a match on 23 May.

Just a few days before the end of the season, Club Bruges secured their 17th title as Champions of Belgium. To some fans, this might be seen as sufficient grounds for pyrotechnics but this is forbidden by law following a bill adopted by the Federal Government in August.

“Both before and after the match, numerous flares were lit around the Jan Breydel Stadium,” a local police source confirmed.

29 individuals were found guilty of using pyrotechnical material and have been banned as a result. As well as the ban, which collectively lasts for 180 months, fines amounting to €11,150 euros were handed to supporters.