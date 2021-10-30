   
29 fans of Club Bruges banned from matches for lighting flares
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 30 October, 2021
Latest News:
29 fans of Club Bruges banned from matches...
Numerous Aldi stores in Wallonia hit by workers...
WHO urges countries to keep schools open...
€110 million covid bonuses for Ikea employees...
Wallonia’s first 5G lab opens its doors...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Coronavirus: No scientific basis for general roll-out of third dose
    2
    Coronavirus: Israeli study indicates vaccine immunity wanes over time
    3
    Belgium switches to winter time on Sunday
    4
    Further police strikes possible at Brussels airports on Saturday
    5
    Dutch authorities investigate QR-code for ‘Adolf Hitler’
    Share article:

    29 fans of Club Bruges banned from matches for lighting flares

    Saturday, 30 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    On Friday 29 supporters of Club Bruges football team were banned from watching matches in stadiums after using flares after a match on 23 May.

    Just a few days before the end of the season, Club Bruges secured their 17th title as Champions of Belgium. To some fans, this might be seen as sufficient grounds for pyrotechnics but this is forbidden by law following a bill adopted by the Federal Government in August.

    Related Posts

    “Both before and after the match, numerous flares were lit around the Jan Breydel Stadium,” a local police source confirmed.

    29 individuals were found guilty of using pyrotechnical material and have been banned as a result. As well as the ban, which collectively lasts for 180 months, fines amounting to €11,150 euros were handed to supporters.

    Latest news

    Numerous Aldi stores in Wallonia hit by workers strikes
    Over 30 Aldi stores in Wallonia have been affected by unplanned strikes on Saturday as staff show their general discontent, a union source confirmed. ...
    WHO urges countries to keep schools open
    The World Health Organisation’s regional European office launched a call on Friday for schools to be kept open, amid a fresh wave of new Covid-19 ...
    €110 million covid bonuses for Ikea employees
    Ingka, the holding company for Swedish furniture giant Ikea, has announced on Friday that it will pay employees a total of €110 million euros in ...
    Wallonia’s first 5G lab opens its doors
    Wallonia’s first 5G laboratory opened its doors on Friday in Charleroi. The lab, set up by the A6K engineering hub with support from Proximus, ...
    Belgium has the highest rate of breast cancer in the world
    According to the Belgian Foundation Against Breast Cancer, some 11,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Belgium, or 188 in ...
    Coronavirus: No scientific basis for general roll-out of third dose
    Although the Flanders Government has supported rolling out the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to all Belgium citizens, on Saturday the ...
    Criminal investigations into undocumented cycle couriers
    The Brussels Labour Prosecutor’s Office has launched a series of criminal investigations into the status of undocumented couriers working under the ...
    Coronavirus: Israeli study indicates vaccine immunity wanes over time
    A newly-released Israeli study shows that immunity after being vaccinated for the coronavirus Delta variant diminishes over time for all age groups a ...
    Coronavirus: Over 1,500 patients hospitalised, highest number since May
    Currently, 1,511 patients infected with Covid-19 are hospitalised in Belgium, a 36% increase compared to the previous week and a number not reached ...
    It’s all about how you spend it
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAM MORGAN Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: Guilty by association ...
    Belgium wants to become a hub for renewable hydrogen
    On Friday, the Federal Government approved a strategy to turn Belgium into a hub for the import and transit of renewable hydrogen, making the country ...
    Belgium switches to winter time on Sunday
    This weekend, Belgium will once again change the clocks from summer to winter time, meaning that at 3:00 AM on Sunday, the clocks will go back one ...