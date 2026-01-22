Union Saint-Gilloise on the brink of elimination after losing to 10-man Bayern Munich

Bayern's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring during a match between FC Bayern Munich and Union Saint-Gilloise. Credit: Virginie Lefour/Belga

Union Saint-Gilloise went down to a 2-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in Munich on Wednesday during the seventh matchday of the Champions League group stage.

Union, currently 31st in the standings with six points, are on the brink of elimination from the competition.

The home side, who played the final half hour with 10 men, nearly scored an early goal after just two minutes when Luis Díaz delivered a low cross to Harry Kane, but goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen intervened at the last second.

Union showed resilience and nearly took the lead twice in the first half. A free kick from Raul Florucz bounced dangerously in front of Kevin Mac Allister, who failed to convert the opportunity in the 20th minute.

Nine minutes later, Promise David connected with a precise cross from Anan Khalaili, but his header was denied by an alert Manuel Neuer on the goal line.

Despite dominating possession, Bayern struggled to break through the well-organised Union defence in the opening half.

After the break, Bayern found their rhythm and quickly established a two-goal lead. Harry Kane scored the opener, heading in from a corner in the 52nd minute, and added a second goal just three minutes later with a penalty.

These goals marked Kane’s sixth and seventh in this season’s Champions League and took his tally to 34 across all competitions.

Bayern’s momentum was briefly disrupted when Kim Min-Jae received a red card in the 63rd minute, leaving the team to finish the match with 10 players.

Harry Kane nearly completed a hat-trick in the closing stages, but his second penalty attempt struck the post in the 80th minute.

Related News