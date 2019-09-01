Today’s Belgian Grand Prix will go ahead despite fatal accident yesterday

Today’s Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps will go ahead as normal despite the fatal accident yesterday at the track of Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert, organisers said.

“Following the drama that struck at the F2 trial on 31 August 2019, in which the driver Anthoine Hubert tragically lost his life, the company Spa Grand Prix SA would like to offer its sincere condolences to the Hubert family and to all of those close to Anthoine, with whom we share the pain of the loss of a talented driver with an exceptional personality,” the organisers said in a communique.

Hubert, aged 22, was involved in a high-speed collision with the American Juan Manuel Correa. Both men were taken to the university hospital in Liege, where Hubert died of his injuries an hour later. Correa remains in hospital suffering from fractures to both legs.

Out of respect for Hubert, the F2 trial planned for today will no longer take place, the organisers said, but other planned events will go ahead.

“This tragedy is a painful reminder that motor sports are and will remain a dangerous discipline which involves drivers taking dangerous and courageous risks in the name of the passion they share with their fans. And a reminder that the safety of the drivers as well as the spectators is an absolute priority for the organisers Spa Grand Prix,” the communique goes on.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times

