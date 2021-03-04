   
Flemish parliament plans its own TV channel, including cookery shows
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 04 March, 2021
Latest News:
Flemish parliament plans its own TV channel, including...
European Parliament calls on EU to protect a...
Belgium in Brief: Belgium Needs A Nap...
As a bank a day closes its doors,...
EMA begins review of Russian Sputnik V vaccine...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 04 March 2021
    Flemish parliament plans its own TV channel, including cookery shows
    European Parliament calls on EU to protect a healthy environment
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Needs A Nap
    As a bank a day closes its doors, elderly could be left behind by digitisation
    EMA begins review of Russian Sputnik V vaccine
    Belgium must consider 10-person outdoor bubble on Friday, stresses minister
    Supermarket chain Albert Heijn wants to open small unmanned shops in Belgium
    Belgium’s Hooverphonic reveals new song for Eurovision 2021
    UZ Leuven carries out first post-Covid lung transplants
    Greenpeace puts Flemish government on notice for poor water quality
    Antivax doctors face tough sanctions from Belgium’s Order of Physicians
    Brussels Airlines revenue slumped by 72% in 2020
    Thousands of young people gather in Liège park, express desperation
    Locals complain of chaos in Matongé quarter in Ixelles
    Latest SpaceX rocket launches, lands, then explodes
    ‘No trips abroad’: Calls to punish the willingly unvaccinated  
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions continue to increase
    KU Leuven scores highly in new university rankings
    Police investigate cyber attack on Belgium’s Prime Minister
    SNCB offer of rental umbrellas sees collectors swarm and customers complain
    View more
    Share article:

    Flemish parliament plans its own TV channel, including cookery shows

    Thursday, 04 March 2021
    The parliament's own TV channel covers the work of a committee. © Flemish Parliament

    The Flemish parliament has plans to create its own TV channel, including programmes on books, culture, history and even gastronomy.

    At present, there exists a separate vlaamsparlement.tv channel, which covers debates in the parliament itself, and which attracts an estimated 40,000 to 90.000 viewers a day. But the programmes for the channel are produced by an outside provider owned by Actua TV. Now the parliament would like to have more control in its own hands, as well as broadening the output.

    And the budget will be increased, from €450,000 a year at present to €700,000 in 2024.

    It seems like an ambitious plan, but that doesn’t make it any less feasible,” said Kris Hoflack, director of communications for the parliament, in an internal note revealed to De Standaard.

    It would benefit the image and dynamism of the Flemish Parliament, but also increase the knowledge and self-awareness of Flanders.”

    The creation of its own broadcaster would he said, provide “a beacon of credible information about community policies, heritage and the future” in time of fake news.

    The plans, of which nothing has so far been said in public, appear to be well-advanced. The parliament is prepared to issue a call for tenders for the contract by the Easter recess. And the plans have been approved by the steering committee of the parliament.

    Hoflack, meanwhile, has a compendious list of contacts in the TV and media to call on. A former print journalist, he went on to work for the Flemish public broadcaster VRT, where he was given the job of reforming the news department.

    He then left to create a new TV channel for the book publisher Borgerhoff & Lamberigts, which went on to create a range of drama and entertainment programmes, the majority of which were made for the VRT stations Een, Canvas and Ketnet.

    His note to members including a shopping list of TV features he thinks are currently being ignored. They include parliamentary events in and out of parliament itself; a book programme; reports on MPs; attention to culture, tourism and gastronomy; the history of Flanders and so on.

    In short: a wish-list designed to appeal to supporters of the creation of an official canon of Flemish culture, which is currently in the process of being drawn up by a specially appointed committee.

    Reports on MPs and parliamentary events are currently being ignored, probably for good ratings reasons, but the other subjects are already being covered extensively by Hoflack’s old employers at the VRT and VTM – not to mention the gastronomic channel Njam, which offers round-the-clock cookery programmes in Dutch.

    There is some opposition to the proposal, however, and to the idea that airtime should be divided up according to the size of the party in parliament.

    One opponent is Maurits Vande Reyde (Open VLD).

    This is not a core function of a parliament,” he told De Standaard. People are tightening their belts across the country, while workers are facing the prospect of a limit of 0.4% on pay rises in the next two years.

    We also have to look in-house at cutbacks,” he said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times