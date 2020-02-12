Flemish Netflix: ‘an important milestone in the Flemish media landscape’

That is why we must combine our strengths as much as possible to respond to them." Credit: Pexels

Plans by DGP Media and Telenet to launch a “Flemish Netflix” is an important milestone for the media landscape in the north of the country, the media minister Benjamin Dalle (CD&V) considered.

He hopes other Flemish players – notably the VRT – will get involved in the project. Minister-President, Jan Jambon, described the plans as “promising.”

“More and more international actors are also active in Flanders. It is very important for our dramas to be available and easy to find for Flemish television viewers,” according to Dalle. “Furthermore, this initiative must also provide the support needed to continue investing in home-produced shows.”

The media minister hopes other actors in the sector will become involved in the project. “Our media’s real challenges and competitors are to be found at the international level. That is why we must combine our strengths as much as possible to respond to them.”

