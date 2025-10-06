Madagascar's president appoints army general as prime minister

Malagasy security forces patrol Antananarivo in armoured vehicles during clashes with protesters at a demonstration calling for the resignation of President Andry Rajoelina on 6 October 2025. © Luis TATO / AFP

Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has appointed an army general as prime minister in response to ongoing protests across the country.

General Ruphin Fortunat Dimbisoa Zafisambo, previously the chief of staff to his predecessor, will take up the role. He remains relatively unknown to the public.

The decision comes a week after the president dismissed his entire government. The protests, which began in late September, have continued to escalate.

In a televised address on Monday, Rajoelina had said he would appoint a man of integrity, quick decision-making, openness, and strong listening skills as prime minister.

The demonstrations erupted in Madagascar’s capital, Antananarivo, on 25 September, driven by frustrations over poor water and energy supply, as well as general discontent with the government.

Youths, reportedly inspired by other Gen Z-led movements around the world, are at the forefront of the protests, which have often devolved into riots, prompting police to deploy tear gas and enforce a curfew.