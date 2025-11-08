EU requested to act against live animal transport to Türkiye

Loading of cattle, credit: Animal Welfare Foundation

Animal welfare organisations alerted on Thursday the European Commission about the critical situation aboard a livestock carrier transporting cattle from Uruguay to Türkiye.

In a letter seen by The Brussels Times, Animal Advocacy & Food Transition and other NGOs informed the Directorate-General for Health & Food Safety (DG SANTE) about MV Spiridon 2, the vessel which transported close to 3,000 live cattle during 47 days and currently is anchored at Bandırma Port, Türkiye.

According to the letter, at least 48 animals have already perished during the voyage. The surviving cattle remain confined onboard due to administrative complications reportedly related to ear tag discrepancies.

“This situation poses an acute risk of further suffering and mortality among the remaining animals. After such an extended journey, the cattle are likely to be in severely weakened condition, suffering from fatigue, heat stress, and dehydration. Supplies of fodder, bedding, and potable water are, by this stage, almost certainly depleted.”

The vessel anchored in a candidate country that is an important partner of the EU, the letter says. “Many of the companies involved in live animal transport operate within the EU or under EU-linked regulatory frameworks. The EU therefore has both a moral and reputational interest in ensuring that live animal transport associated with European entities meets humane standards.”

The issue of live animal transports, especially at sea, remains an unsolved issue on the Commission agenda for updating EU’s animal welfare legislation. In April 2023, the European Court of Auditors wrote that economic factors, interlinked with EU regulation, are the main driving force for live animal transport and uneven enforcement of EU animal welfare rules.

When appointed as Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare, Olivér Várhelyi confirmed that he aims to finalise a legislative proposal on live animal transports as soon as possible.