Some 21,000 people evacuated after WWII bomb is found in Nuremberg

Some 21,000 persons were evacuated on Friday evening after a World War II bomb was discovered in Nuremberg, Germany.
The 450-kilogramme bomb was found during construction work.
Police established a safety perimeter, closing roads within an 800-metre radius of the bomb site.
Authorities confirmed that this was the largest evacuation in Nuremberg’s history.
Evacuated residents were taken to a school where a temporary shelter was set up.
Nearly 500 firefighters, 250 volunteer responders, and over 100 police officers were deployed to manage the situation.