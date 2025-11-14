Some 21,000 people evacuated after WWII bomb is found in Nuremberg

Friday 14 November 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Some 21,000 persons were evacuated on Friday evening after a World War II bomb was discovered in Nuremberg, Germany.

The 450-kilogramme bomb was found during construction work.

Police established a safety perimeter, closing roads within an 800-metre radius of the bomb site.

Authorities confirmed that this was the largest evacuation in Nuremberg’s history.

Evacuated residents were taken to a school where a temporary shelter was set up.

Nearly 500 firefighters, 250 volunteer responders, and over 100 police officers were deployed to manage the situation.

