Trump to 'work' on situation in Sudan at Saudi Arabia's request

US President Donald Trump. Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Belga

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States will take steps to help end the conflict in Sudan at the request of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Saudi leader, currently on an official visit to Washington, urged Trump to act decisively on Sudan, according to the President’s remarks at an economic conference.

Washington has already attempted to mediate in the war, which has devastated Sudan for over two years and is described by the United Nations as an escalating humanitarian crisis.

Tens of thousands of people have died in the war between the national army and the Rapid Support Forces militia group, while hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes.