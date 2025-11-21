UN special rapporteur calls for lifting of US embargo against Cuba

A UN special rapporteur has called on the United States to lift the embargo on Cuba, citing its severe humanitarian consequences, after a 10-day visit to the island.

Belarusian Alena Douhan, UN Special Rapporteur on the impact of unilateral coercive measures on human rights, made the appeal during a press conference in Havana. She urged the US to end all unilateral sanctions against Cuba and Cuban businesses.

Cuba has been under a US trade and financial embargo for more than six decades. Former President Donald Trump significantly tightened these measures during his term from 2017 to 2021, more so than any previous US leader.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has increased pressure on the island, including by re-listing Cuba as a “State Sponsor of Terrorism,” a designation that complicates trade and foreign investments.

Douhan criticised the use of sanctions, maximum pressure campaigns, and the terrorism designation, stating that they serve to isolate Cuba. She described the embargo as the longest unilateral sanctions policy in history, and highlighted its severe impact on human rights, including access to food, healthcare, and development, as well as the right to life.

Douhan called on the US to end these measures, which she said exacerbate hardship on the island.

For the last five years, Cuba has been mired in a deep economic crisis marked by high inflation, widespread shortages, and daily power cuts.

During her visit, Douhan said she met government officials, private sector representatives, religious leaders, diplomats, and civil society members without encountering any obstacles.

Her report on the mission will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in September 2026.