European stock markets expected to bounce back in 2026

Illustration picture shows the bell during the Bell ceremony to mark Materialise's first day of trading on Euronext Brussels, on Thursday 20 November 2025, at the Euronext Brussels Stock Exchange. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

European stock market activity is expected to recover in 2026, with more companies preparing to go public, according to consultancy firm EY.

Martin Steinbach, an analyst at EY, expressed “cautious optimism” about initial public offerings (IPOs) in Europe next year. He noted that a “significant” number of companies are waiting for the right moment to proceed.

This year, 100 companies launched IPOs across Europe, down from 131 in 2024. EY explained that while activity started strong, it slowed due to uncertainties around U.S. trade policies and geopolitical tensions.

Globally, the total number of IPOs reached 1,259 this year, slightly exceeding last year’s figures.

These public offerings generated over $163 billion (approximately €140 billion).