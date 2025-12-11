British navy tracked Russian submarine for three days in the English Channel

Russian submarine © Royal Navy

The UK Royal Navy tracked a Russian submarine in the English Channel for three days, it announced on Thursday.

A British Navy supply ship, equipped with a deployed helicopter, was tasked with monitoring the Krasnodar, a stealthy Kilo-class submarine, and its accompanying tug vessel, the Altay.

The Russian vessels entered the Channel after travelling through the North Sea and the Strait of Dover.

While the Royal Navy did not disclose the exact timing of the operation, it stated that it was prepared to launch anti-submarine operations if the Krasnodar submerged in British waters.

However, the submarine stayed on the surface throughout the operation, despite unfavourable weather conditions.

Near the French island of Ushant, northwest of France, the Royal Navy handed over tracking responsibilities to a NATO ally.

This operation follows a similar event in July when the UK monitored the Russian submarine Novorossiysk after it entered British territorial waters.

On Monday, Defence Secretary John Healey announced a multi-million-pound programme to strengthen the Royal Navy’s capabilities against Moscow’s “underwater threats.”

According to the UK, Russian submarine activity in British waters has surged by 30% over the past two years.