EU welcomes symbolic opening of Rafah crossing

Guards at the Rafah crossing on 2 January. Credit: X

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt was opened on Monday for citizen movement in both directions, with staff from the EU Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) supervising the crossing. However, traffic at the crossing remains limited.

The mission was first established in 2005 to provide a neutral, third-party presence at the Rafah crossing. Its role was to help build trust between the parties, support coordination among all sides, and contribute to the Palestinian Authority’s ability to manage the crossing effectively. It was suspended in 2007 following Hamas’s takeover of Gaza.

The crossing was open during the Gaza war until the Israeli ground operation in Rafah. The mission was redeployed in January – March 2025 following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, until it was breached by Israel. Since then, EUBAM had been in stand-by for the opening. It is expected to pave the way for the transition to the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza.

“The opening of the Rafah crossing marks a concrete and positive step in the peace plan,” said High Representative Kaja Kallas, EU’s foreign policy chief, on X.

“The EU’s civilian mission is on the ground to monitor crossing operations and support Palestinian border guards. For Gaza’s sick and wounded, the reopening is a lifeline. It will allow families to reunite after far too long apart. Practical steps like this help move the truce plan forward and must continue. At the same time, Gaza remains in urgent need of aid."

“Its reconstruction will depend on Hamas' demilitarization [sic],” she added, referring to a condition in the peace plan which Hamas has committed to but is reluctant to carry out.

The opening was agreed between Israel and Egypt and is currently limited to 150-200 people in both directions. Sick and wounded people with their escorts are allowed to leave and people who leaved Gaza during the war are allowed to return. Egypt has reportedly demanded a balanced ratio between those leaving and those entering the devastated Gaza strip.

The actual number of people who need medical treatment is estimated at tens of thousands. The number of Palestinians who want to return to Gaza since the war ended in anticipation of the reconstruction is not known. Egypt hosts around 80,000 Palestinians but is worried about their integration and does not recognise their refugee status. Israel does not trust the control at the crossing and will establish a second checkpoint on the Gaza side.

A Commission spokesperson declined yesterday to specify how many EUBAM staff were deployed at the opening and how many will be deployed once an agreement has been reached on the full opening of the Rafah crossing for both persons and humanitarian aid. In the meantime, ambulances and trucks loaded with aid were seen queuing at the crossing.

Update: The Brussels Times has been informed that the EUBAM currently deploys 30 experts in border management and security from 11 EU Member States.