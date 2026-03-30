Middle East: France wants Security Council to meet following peacekeepers' deaths

France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot .© Alain JOCARD / AFP

France has called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council following the deaths of three members of staff of the UNIFIL, the UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon.

According to Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, the fatalities occurred during multiple explosions over the past 24 hours in southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL, the UN peacekeeping mission deployed in the region, is investigating the incidents but has not yet identified those responsible.

Barrot strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as “unacceptable and unjustifiable.” He accused the Israeli army of intimidating UN personnel and stressed that such threats to safety were intolerable.

France also condemned other serious incidents involving its UNIFIL contingent on Sunday near Naqoura, southern Lebanon, where alleged acts of intimidation by Israeli soldiers were reported.

Just last week, UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura came under fire. The peacekeeping mission blamed a “non-state actor,” widely believed to be Hezbollah, for that incident.