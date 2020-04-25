Saudi Arabia ends flogging as punishment

Saudi Arabia has ended flogging as a form of punishment, replacing it with prison terms and fines.

The measure is the latest step in human rights reforms introduced under the direction of King Salman and directly supervised by his son, Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia’s human rights record is widely viewed as disastrous. The murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, sparked a deluge of protests throughout the world.

The country has been repeatedly criticised for throwing dissidents in prison.

The Brussels Times