 
Putin and Trump commemorate historic WW2 meeting between Russian and US troops
Sunday, 26 April, 2020
    Putin and Trump commemorate historic WW2 meeting between Russian and US troops

    Sunday, 26 April 2020

    Russia and the United States on Saturday commemorated the 75th anniversary of a historic meeting of Russian and U.S. troops during World War II, calling it an example of how the two nations “could build trust and cooperation.”

    On 25 April 1945, US troops joined their colleagues from the Soviet Union on the banks of the Elbe River, near Torgau in Germany, in what was seen as an important step that heralded the defeat of the Nazis.

    On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the meeting, the Kremlin and the White House said in a joint communique that it was an example of how the two countries “can set aside differences, build confidence and cooperate for a common goal.”

    The two presidents added that as they worked together to face up to the biggest challenge of the 21st century, they paid homage to the values and courage of those who fought together to overcome fascism.

    The Brussels Times

