 
Researchers stress the need to draw lessons from the coronavirus crisis
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 16 May, 2020
Latest News:
Researchers stress the need to draw lessons from...
Flanders to invest €2.2 billion in mobility and...
Italy reopens its borders on 3 June...
‘I don’t think I will be asked to...
No more soldiers patrolling Belgium’s streets from September...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 16 May 2020
    Researchers stress the need to draw lessons from the coronavirus crisis
    Flanders to invest €2.2 billion in mobility and transport works
    Italy reopens its borders on 3 June
    ‘I don’t think I will be asked to be minister again,’ says Maggie De Block
    No more soldiers patrolling Belgium’s streets from September
    Coronavirus: 47 new deaths bring total to over 9,000 in Belgium
    One in three bars and restaurants will not reopen following lockdown
    Brussels Airlines announces cuts in destinations
    Belgium in second place in Europe for LGBTI rights
    Atomium calls for help, facing losses of €3 million
    Coronavirus: Belgian Pride 2020 cancelled
    Club Bruges declared Belgian champions
    Flemish skateparks and football fields can reopen from Monday
    Flemish mobility minister’s push to keep people cycling
    These Brussels museums will reopen from Monday
    KLM will not refund flights cancelled before mid-May
    Coronavirus: first impressions as Flemish schools partially reopen
    United Kingdom fails to comply with EU rules on free movement
    Diesel tops Belgian fuel market with 75% market share
    Contact tracers have contacted half of coronavirus patients
    View more

    Researchers stress the need to draw lessons from the coronavirus crisis

    Saturday, 16 May 2020

    Over 3,000 researchers from 600 universities from around the world have issued a joint appeal for a more democratic, sustainable society as the world emerges from the novel Coronavirus crisis.

    In an open letter published in about 20 newspapers in various countries, the researchers stressed the need to make business democratic, de-commodify labour and clean up the environment. The current model is unsustainable, and it is only through a profound societal change that the world will be able to fight against the global health, climate, economic and political crisis, the signatories argued.

    Workers “cannot be reduced to resources”, they need to be considered citizens in their enterprises, the researchers stressed, calling for the lowest salaries to be increased, wage gaps to be reduced, and employees to be given greater participation in decision-making within enterprises.

    Labour cannot be viewed as a simple commodity, they feel, arguing that the logic of profitability cannot be allowed to decide everything, and that certain sectors need to be protected from the sole laws of an unregulated market. Everyone needs to have access to work that ensures their dignity, they added, proposing the creation of an employment-for-all guarantee.

    The signatories also called on States to impose real internal democracy within companies, along with compliance with strict social and environmental standards since it is democratically run businesses that will be ready to carry out the ecological transition.

    “Our responsibility as scientists and researchers is to help society choose its future by transmitting useful knowledge based on rigourous studies on the various ways for society to organise itself,” noted the three Belgian and French researchers who initiated the manifesto, Isabelle Ferreras, Julie Battilana and Dominique Méda.

    “Thanks to their research, academics can help society to learn from past mistakes and develop alternatives that end the status quo and place our societies on the road to an economic future that is both democratic and sustainable,” they explained.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job