 
China slams Facebook’s State media measures
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 06 June, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: About 7% of Belgians have antibodies in...
Coronavirus: Mobile teams prepare to tackle super-spreaders...
Average age of people hospitalised for the coronavirus...
Turkey’s women give men a taste of the...
Kosovo’s new government lifts barriers to imports from...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 06 June 2020
    Coronavirus: About 7% of Belgians have antibodies in their blood
    Coronavirus: Mobile teams prepare to tackle super-spreaders
    Average age of people hospitalised for the coronavirus is 71 years
    Turkey’s women give men a taste of the sexist remarks they endure daily
    Kosovo’s new government lifts barriers to imports from Serbia
    Over one million people use new corona-tracing app in France
    Flanders expects €6,5 billion budget deficit this year
    China slams Facebook’s State media measures
    Belgium extends financial relief for SMEs and the self-employed
    Brussels prosecution demands one year prison for police officer who beat up refugee
    George Floyd’s blood is on Europe’s hands, too
    Coronavirus: 26 hospital admissions, deaths down to 15 in a day in Belgium
    Coronavirus: construction firms fear more bankruptcies lie ahead
    Brussels has a tourism relaunch plan ready for the deconfinement
    Ghent university scraps 400 exam papers after fraud is discovered
    Businesses who claimed lockdown compensation illegally must repay €10 million
    Missing Maddie McCann case development gives hope to other families of missing children
    New law will make maternity leave 15 weeks for all
    Spain continues deconfinement from Monday
    €25.5 million more for coronavirus measures in Flemish schools
    View more

    China slams Facebook’s State media measures

    Saturday, 06 June 2020
    © Belga

    China on Friday accused Facebook of “ideological prejudice” after the social media network announced new rules targeting State media, including Chinese ones, which will now be clearly identified on its site.

    The American platform on Thursday presented a number of measures to protect the 2020 presidential election in the United States from foreign interference.

    Facebook will thus ban ads placed by State-controlled media on its U.S. platforms, and add disclaimers to content from State media, in addition to identifying such outlets as state media.

    China has many media that respond directly to the directives of the ruling Communist party, such as the New China agency, CCTV television and the English-language China Daily.

    Speaking on Friday at a regular press conference, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said China hoped Facebook “would abandon its ideological prejudice.” Foreign media “should be given equal treatment” by Facebook as long as they comply with local laws, he said.

    Following the presumed manipulation during the 2016 presidential in the United States, mostly orchestrated by Russia, social media reacted with an array of measures. These measures have been implemented gradually since 2018 to fight against fake accounts and disinformation, mostly spread by foreign entities.

    “People should know if the news they read is coming from a publication that may be under the influence of a government,” Nathaniel Gliecher, Facebook’s Cybersecurity chief, said.

    Facebook’s announcement comes amid a net deterioration of relations between Beijing and Washington in recent months.

    Each of the two governments has expelled journalists from the other country and raised the tone on various subjects, from the COVID-19 epidemic to human rights and the issue of Hong Kong.

    The Brussels Times