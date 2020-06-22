Coronavirus ‘continues to accelerate’, WHO leader warns
Monday, 22 June 2020
Credit: Belga
The coronavirus “continues to accelerate” in the world, with the last million cases reported in just eight days, says the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“We know that the pandemic is much more than a health crisis, it is an economic crisis, a social crisis and, in many countries, political crisis,” Tedros said. “Its effects will be felt for decades to come,” he added at a virtual conference.
Tedros’ warning comes at a time when many countries have entered a phase of deconfinement to revive their economies, impacted by the new coronavirus (Covid-19).