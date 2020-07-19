 
Ratko Mladic ‘Butcher of the Balkans’ to appeal conviction
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 19 July, 2020
Latest News:
Protein provides clue to those with Covid-19 vulnerability...
Man in custody in connection with Nantes cathedral...
Coronavirus: number of new infections up 61% in...
Coronavirus: new global infections record in the last...
Ratko Mladic ‘Butcher of the Balkans’ to appeal...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 19 July 2020
    Protein provides clue to those with Covid-19 vulnerability
    Man in custody in connection with Nantes cathedral fire
    Coronavirus: number of new infections up 61% in one week
    Coronavirus: new global infections record in the last 24 hours
    Ratko Mladic ‘Butcher of the Balkans’ to appeal conviction
    Corona crisis in Belgium: Prime Minister looks back
    Hazard: ‘I have surely had the worst season of my career’
    Coronavirus: committee meets to consider possible new measures
    Coronavirus: Get ready for new Belgian restrictions
    Luxembourg’s Bettel has fries with Sophie Wilmès following Code Orange assurances
    Confinement leads to increase in domestic violence calls
    Two new formulas for public transport in and around Brussels
    Belgium’s health-crisis heroes to be honoured on National Day
    Belgium mints 2.5 euro coin to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1920 Antwerp Olympic Games
    Chinese economy rebounds
    Global warming and pollution make fish more vulnerable to predators
    Data transfer: the US ‘deeply disappointed’ by EU decision
    Coronavirus: Dexaméthasone not for patients in early stages of the illness
    “This is the largest project financing ever in Africa”
    No major rush for the coast on Saturday
    View more
    Share article:

    Ratko Mladic ‘Butcher of the Balkans’ to appeal conviction

    Sunday, 19 July 2020
    © Belga

    The appeal by former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic against the life sentence he received for his role in the Srebrenica genocide and other crimes will be heard on 25 and 26 August in the Hague, international judges announced on Friday.

    Originally scheduled for March, the hearing was first postponed to June after Mladic (77) underwent a colon operation. It was postponed a second time because of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

    Nicknamed the “Butcher of the Balkans,” Mladic was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017 by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity during the war in Bosnia (1992-1995), in which about 100,000 people died and 2.2 million were displaced. Both the defence and the prosecution appealed.

    Mladic was convicted mainly for his role in the siege of Sarajevo and the Srebrenica genocide in 1995, the worst mass killings in Europe since World War II, with over 8,000 deaths.

    The prosecution’s appeal was mainly against the ICTY’s decision to acquit the former military leader of genocide in many other municipalities.

    The defence will first present its case on 25 August, followed by the prosecutor’s rebuttal.

    Mladic will then have an opportunity to take the stand for 10 minutes on 26 August, at the end of the hearing.

    The Brussels Times