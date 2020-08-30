   
Coronavirus: Brazil records over 120,000 deaths so far
Sunday, 30 August, 2020
    Coronavirus: Brazil records over 120,000 deaths so far

    Sunday, 30 August 2020

    Over 120,000 people have died from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Brazil since the first case was reported there six months ago, the country’s Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

    The exact death toll is 120,262, including 758 persons whose deaths were registered in the past 24 hours. The number of infections over the latest one-day period amounted to 41,350, bringing the cumulative total to 3,846,153.

    Brazil, which has a population of 212 million, is the country with the second highest number of deaths and infections from COVID-19, behind the United States.

    Contrary to Europe and Asia, where infections and deaths increased rapidly then decreased as a result of weeks of shelter-in-place measures, Brazil has averaged about 1,000 deaths per day over the past three months, with sharp disparities between its regions.

