UK to ban entry of European criminal offenders ...

The United Kingdom wants to ban entry of European nationals who have been sentenced to more than a year in prison.

The new measures would be implemented from 1 January when Britain formally exits the European Union and no longer need to abide to the bloc’s rule of free movement of people within the union.

The British government has indicated that the new rule is part of its strategy to deploy a “firmer and fairer” migration system, where European citizens will be subject to the same regime as non-EU migrants, Priti Patel, UK Secretary of State said on Thursday. “For too long, EU rules have forced us to allow dangerous foreign criminals, who abuse our values and threaten our way of life, onto our streets.”

People sentenced to less than a year in prison but with a criminal record may also be turned away.

The new regulations could also be applied to EU citizens living on the streets committing crimes or act in anti-social ways such as aggressive begging.

The law would not apply to European nationals already settled in the United Kingdom.

The Brussels Times