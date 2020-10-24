   
UK to ban entry of European criminal offenders 
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 24 October, 2020
Latest News:
Covid-19 in Brussels: extended curfew, culture in lockdown...
UK to ban entry of European criminal offenders ...
Coronavirus: Cases in schools have more than doubled...
Edward Snowden granted permanent residence in Russia...
Coronavirus: WHO expects rapid testing to revolutionise Africa’s...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 24 October 2020
    Covid-19 in Brussels: extended curfew, culture in lockdown
    UK to ban entry of European criminal offenders 
    Coronavirus: Cases in schools have more than doubled in one week
    Edward Snowden granted permanent residence in Russia
    Coronavirus: WHO expects rapid testing to revolutionise Africa’s response
    Ambulance attacked en route to emergency in Ganshoren
    Coronavirus: More than 11,000 new cases a day in Belgium
    Fleeing a violent situation is essential travel, says Sarah Schlitz
    A mysterious red star raises questions in Brussels
    Covid-19 research: lockdowns have little effect on their own
    Belgium moves towards 20,000 infections per day this week
    Coronavirus vaccines will be delivered from 700 freezers in Antwerp province
    Nearly 5000 have died in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Putin says
    New measures for Brussels to be decided today
    Belgium switches to winter time tonight
    Coronavirus: Record 15,000 cases confirmed on Tuesday in Belgium
    The Dutch cycle the most in the world
    Most of Europe red in new corona map
    Wallonia announces new measures, stricter curfew
    Leuven developing rapid coronavirus test based on exhaled air
    View more
    Share article:

    UK to ban entry of European criminal offenders 

    Saturday, 24 October 2020
    © Belga

    The United Kingdom wants to ban entry of European nationals who have been sentenced to more than a year in prison.

    The new measures would be implemented from 1 January when Britain formally exits the European Union and no longer need to abide to the bloc’s rule of free movement of people within the union.

    The British government has indicated that the new rule is part of its strategy to deploy a “firmer and fairer” migration system, where European citizens will be subject to the same regime as non-EU migrants, Priti Patel, UK Secretary of State said on Thursday. “For too long, EU rules have forced us to allow dangerous foreign criminals, who abuse our values and threaten our way of life, onto our streets.”

    People sentenced to less than a year in prison but with a criminal record may also be turned away.

    The new regulations could also be applied to EU citizens living on the streets committing crimes or act in anti-social ways such as aggressive begging.

    The law would not apply to European nationals already settled in the United Kingdom.

    The Brussels Times