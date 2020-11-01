Slovakia conducts mass test of 2.6 million people in single day

While citizens aren’t obliged to test themselves, those who do will benefit from greater freedom of movement. Credit: Belga

Slovakia performed a mass test of half of its 5.5 million population on Saturday.

According to the Slovakian Minister of Defence, Jaroslav And, 2.58 million people responded to a government invitation to test themselves for Covid-19. Around 26.000 people of those were found to be positive, and will consequently be quarantined.

On Sunday, Slovakian citizens were still invited to test themselves for free in one of thousands of testing centers which have been set up in recent weeks.

While citizens aren’t obliged to test themselves, those who do will benefit from greater freedom of movement.

Another mass testing exercise will be performed next week. However, not all experts are supportive of the initiative. According to Belga News Agency, some doubt the reliability of such fast tests on such large scale, rather than the PCR method, which required laboratory analysis.

