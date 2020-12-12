Car ploughs into Black Lives Matter protesters in New York

Many people were injured on Friday, when a car ploughed into Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters in Manhattan, New York, police and local media reported.

Some U.S. news media reported that six persons were injured.

The reports did not state whether this was an accident or a deliberate act.

People injured in the incident were taken to various hospitals in the city, AFP reported New York police as saying.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman, was arrested near the scene of the incident, according to the police, who said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The incident took place at around 4:00 PM local time (10:00 PM Belgian time) at an intersection in the centre of Manhattan.

The emergency services, including firefighters and the ambulance service, intervened immediately, as could be seen from media footage from the scene of the incident.

