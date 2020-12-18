   
More than 30,000 new coronavirus infections in Germany
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 18 December, 2020
Latest News:
Brexit: Temporary rules will keep Channel tunnel open...
Belgium in Brief: Will Life Be Normal By...
Brexit: ‘just a few hours’ left for a...
Belgium’s Covid-19 measures won’t change when vaccines arrive...
Children don’t import coronavirus into the family, figures...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 18 December 2020
    Brexit: Temporary rules will keep Channel tunnel open
    Belgium in Brief: Will Life Be Normal By January?
    Brexit: ‘just a few hours’ left for a trade agreement, EU negotiator warns
    Belgium’s Covid-19 measures won’t change when vaccines arrive
    Children don’t import coronavirus into the family, figures show
    European vaccine prices revealed in Belgian Twitter blunder
    Consultative Committee meeting today: what we already know
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s reproduction rate rises to 1.0
    More than 30,000 new coronavirus infections in Germany
    Consultative Committee told to lockdown if infections worsen
    Thalys gunman sentenced to life imprisonment
    Conspiracy messages broadcast onto Brussels digital billboards
    Hunting horn players recognised as cultural heritage by Unesco
    Pope asks Covid-19 vaccines ‘for the poorest’ for 84th birthday
    Proximus activates ‘real 5G’ in three places in Flanders
    Belgian Prime Minister tests negative for coronavirus
    European court allows banning of ritual slaughter for Jews and Muslims
    When will we know Belgium’s latest changes?
    Schools will not close until 31 January, Belgian education ministers say
    Belgium is ready to start vaccinating by 27 December, health minister confirms
    View more
    Share article:

    More than 30,000 new coronavirus infections in Germany

    Friday, 18 December 2020
    Cologne, Germany. Credit: Pixabay

    More than 30,000 new coronavirus cases were registered in Germany in one day for the first time, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Friday.

    More specifically, the country saw 33,777 new cases compared to the previous day, according to RKI, which is the German equivalent of Sciensano.

    With that, Germany now has 1,439,938 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. In addition, 24,938 Germans have died from the virus, of which 813 since the last count.

    Related News

     

    Germany went into a strict lockdown on Wednesday, which is set to last until 10 January and involves the closing of all non-essential shops, schools and kindergartens.

    A lighter lockdown, with the closing of bars, restaurants and places like cinemas and theatres, the cancellation of large events and unnecessary travel being “strongly discouraged,” did not do enough to curb the spread of the virus.

    Germany is not the only country to return to a lockdown, as the Netherlands did the same at midnight on Monday night.

    Belgium is not on lockdown, but a Consultative Committee meeting set for Friday afternoon is likely to focus on better enforcing the coronavirus measures already in place as the country’s reproduction rate reaches 1.0 again and new daily infections have risen for the sixth day in a row.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times