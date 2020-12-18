More than 30,000 new coronavirus infections in Germany

Germany went into a strict lockdown on Wednesday, which is set to last until 10 January and involves the closing of all non-essential shops, schools and kindergartens.
A lighter lockdown, with the closing of bars, restaurants and places like cinemas and theatres, the cancellation of large events and unnecessary travel being “strongly discouraged,” did not do enough to curb the spread of the virus.
Germany is not the only country to return to a lockdown, as the Netherlands did the same at midnight on Monday night.