Coronavirus: Japan reports first cases of UK strain...

Japan confirmed on Saturday that it has detected on its territory five cases of the new strain of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) first discovered in the United Kingdom.

The five persons, who arrived in Japan between 18 and 21 December – before Tokyo took flight-restriction measures – have been quarantined. Four were asymptomatic, while the fifth, a man in his sixties, experienced fatigue.

For now, only Japanese citizens and residents are authorised to enter the country, on condition that they spend 14 days in quarantine.

The country registered a record number of infections – 3,823 – on Friday, for the third day in a row.

However, Japan has much lower COVID-19 numbers than Europe and the United States, with a total of 215,000 confirmed infections and 3,200 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Brussels Times