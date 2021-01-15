   
Study: Surviving Covid reduces risk of re-infection by 83%
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 15 January, 2021
Latest News:
EU considers Covid-19 vaccination passport to travel...
Using 7th ‘bonus dose’ of Pfizer vaccines no...
Pfizer vaccine protects against UK and South African...
Study: Surviving Covid reduces risk of re-infection by...
Start-ups in smart mobility awarded for innovative solutions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 15 January 2021
    EU considers Covid-19 vaccination passport to travel
    Using 7th ‘bonus dose’ of Pfizer vaccines no longer allowed
    Pfizer vaccine protects against UK and South African variants
    Study: Surviving Covid reduces risk of re-infection by 83%
    Start-ups in smart mobility awarded for innovative solutions
    Nearly 50,000 Belgians have been vaccinated since rollout began
    Vaccination: How many doses have been distributed to EU member states?
    High Fens reopen to traffic this weekend
    1.7 tonnes of cocaine seized in Antwerp
    Dutch government steps down over child benefits scandal
    Belgian chemical exports to UK down 23% even before Brexit
    10 in 35,000 vaccinated people experience side-effects, data shows
    Belgium’s rules could only begin to relax in March if trend continues
    Belgium in Brief: In(stagram) Bruges
    Dutch government on the brink of collapse over benefits scandal
    ‘It beats aimless walking’: Mechelen’s streets become covid art gallery
    Coronavirus and heat wave led to nearly 18,000 more deaths in 2020
    Belgium has to ban non-essential travel, Van Ranst says
    Covid-19: Flanders starts speed-testing at produce market
    Belgium tightens rules for UK travellers arriving by bus or train
    View more
    Share article:

    Study: Surviving Covid reduces risk of re-infection by 83%

    Friday, 15 January 2021
    © Belga

    People who have been infected with Covid-19 have 83% less chance of being infected again, according to a study of health care workers in the United Kingdom.

    However those conclusions come with a caveat: the study has only been running for five months, so is unable to predict what effect might be felt over a longer time period.

    Since the start of the pandemic, stories have emerged in the media of people becoming reinfected with the virus, while a previous infection should have conferred immunity. That has led to doubts in some quarters as to the efficacy of a vaccine and how long immunity might last after vaccination.

    The study by Public Health England looked at 20,000 health care workers, 6,600 of whom had previously been infected, and found that only 1% from that group became infected a second time. Some of them, however, carried a large viral load in the nose and throat, making it possible they could infect others, despite having no symptoms themselves.

    Reinfection is pretty unusual, so that’s good news,” said immunologist John Wherry of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, who also took part in the study.

    But you’re not free to run around without a mask.”

    According to Susan Hopkins, a senior medical adviser at Public Health England who leads the study, the interim results suggest that natural immunity of 83% is almost as effective as the 90% or so achieved by vaccines – at least over a period of five months.

    The study, named SARS-CoV-2 Immunity and Reinfection Evaluation (SIREN), is ongoing, and the largest study of Covid reinfection, with systematic screening for asymptomatic reinfection.

    Every two to four weeks, participants have blood tests for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, as well as a PCR test to detect the virus itself.

    Over the 5 months, the team found 44 reinfections labelled ‘possible’. In the group of 14,000 participants who had not been previously infected, 318 people tested positive for the virus.

    The possible reinfections are subjected to further testing, with only two of the 44 found so far being re-graded to ‘probable’.

    In the meantime, the study will turn its attention to the so-called British variant officially labelled B.1.1.7, to determine whether the protection offered by SARS-CoV-2 also works against new variants – a question of major importance to vaccine development.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times