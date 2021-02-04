Biden administration revives efforts to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill

The new Biden administration has confirmed it is exploring ways to place US abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the US $20 note, replacing the current image of Andrew Jackson.

Born into slavery in Maryland, Harriet Tubman escaped and became an abolitionist and political activist. She subsequently made several rescue missions to free enslaved people.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has confirmed the news, saying they were currently “exploring ways to speed up that effort.” It’s important that our [money] reflect the history and diversity of our country and Harriet Tubman’s image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that, she said.

In addition to swapping an image of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, Tubman’s production of new notes will involve anti-counterfeiting technology and other security measures. This will require a new high-speed printing facility, which will be ready by 2025.

The Tubman initiative was initially launched during Barack Obama’s administration, following a 10-month review that included public input. The new note was slated to be revealed in August 2020, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. However, the initiative was suspended until 2028 during Donald Trump’s time in office due to technical issues. Trump was also reportedly a big fan of Jackson and referred to the Tubman initiative as “pure political correctness” prior to being elected president.

The Brussels Times