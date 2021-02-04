   
Biden administration revives efforts to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 04 February, 2021
Latest News:
Doctors ask Belgium to skip vaccination phase for...
‘Just wanted to catch a train’: not all...
Belgian court convicts Iranian diplomat of attempted bombing...
Biden administration revives efforts to put Harriet Tubman...
‘Severe breach of trust’: Belgian rail CEO pens...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 04 February 2021
    Doctors ask Belgium to skip vaccination phase for high-risk patients
    ‘Just wanted to catch a train’: not all arrested in Brussels were protesters
    Belgian court convicts Iranian diplomat of attempted bombing
    Biden administration revives efforts to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill
    ‘Severe breach of trust’: Belgian rail CEO pens open letter to mobility minister
    Belgian brewers demand ‘urgent’ reopening of hospitality sector
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee tomorrow
    Brussels man wins over €5 million with EuroMillions
    Risk of infection from surfaces is low, study finds
    Prosecutors demand 5 years in jail for human trafficker
    Brussels will make slopes of Justice Palace car-free from March
    IT, farming saw biggest job growth during pandemic
    Major hedge fund loses over 50% of its assets in bet against GameStop
    Belgium in Brief: Are Hairdressers ‘Essential’?
    Weather report: rainy weekend ahead
    Van Ranst refuses Belgium’s payment for experts after Twitter clash
    German health minister open to deconfinement before end of winter
    Parliament committee approves controversial share tax bill
    Brussels police seek to fire officers suspected of sex crimes
    Research begins on the impact of mixing coronavirus vaccines
    View more
    Share article:

    Biden administration revives efforts to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill

    Thursday, 04 February 2021

     

    The new Biden administration has confirmed it is exploring ways to place US abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the US $20 note, replacing the current image of Andrew Jackson.

    Born into slavery in Maryland, Harriet Tubman escaped and became an abolitionist and political activist. She subsequently made several rescue missions to free enslaved people.

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki has confirmed the news, saying they were currently “exploring ways to speed up that effort.” It’s important that our [money] reflect the history and diversity of our country and Harriet Tubman’s image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that, she said.

    In addition to swapping an image of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, Tubman’s production of new notes will involve anti-counterfeiting technology and other security measures. This will require a new high-speed printing facility, which will be ready by 2025.

    The Tubman initiative was initially launched during Barack Obama’s administration, following a 10-month review that included public input. The new note was slated to be revealed in August 2020, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. However, the initiative was suspended until 2028 during Donald Trump’s time in office due to technical issues. Trump was also reportedly a big fan of Jackson and referred to the Tubman initiative as “pure political correctness” prior to being elected president.

    The Brussels Times