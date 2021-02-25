German man charged for spying in the Bundestag for Russia

A German suspected of having communicated data and plans concerning the Bundestag to Russia, has been indicted and is facing espionage charges in Berlin, the public prosecutor announced on Thursday.

“Between the end of July and the beginning of September 2017, the suspect decided on his own initiative to transmit the information from the Bundestag to Russian intelligence services,” the prosecution specified in a statement, adding that the documents in the form of PDF files had been transmitted to an employee in the Russian Embassy in Berlin, suspected of being a member of the Russian military intelligence GRU.

The Brussels Times