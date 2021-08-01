Researchers confirm Einstein theory...

After seeing light ‘echo’ around a black hole, researchers can confirm a scenario in Einstein’s general theory of relativity published in 1915.

The new study published in the Nature Journal, used the European Space Agency’s (ESA) XMM-Newton and NASA’s NuSTAR telescopes to see light from behind a black hole for the first time ever.

According to a statement from the ESA, the black hole is 800 million light-years away in the spiral galaxy, I Zwicky 1. It is also 10 million times more massive than our sun.

Albert Einstein first predicted the light “echo” in his general theory of relativity. Since light can’t escape a black hole, its extreme gravity bends space around it, allowing light to “echo” from behind the object.

The research team not only spotted an X-ray flare, but they also observed the light changing colour as it bent.

The Brussels Times