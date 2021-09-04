Four police officers injured during anti-vaccination demonstration in London
Saturday, 04 September 2021
Four police officers were injured during demonstrations against coronavirus vaccinations in downtown London on Friday, local police sources report.
Ten persons were arrested. During the protest, tracts against vaccination were distributed.
Earlier in the day, an anti-vaccination group also tried to storm the headquarters of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MRHA), which is responsible for approving vaccines in the United Kingdom.