   
Pope Francis calls for immediate action on climate change
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 31 October, 2021
Latest News:
Pope Francis calls for immediate action on climate...
Centre for climate excellence planned for Brussels in...
‘Warning to humanity’: dying corals sign of climate...
Protesters against Sudan’s military coup gather outside European...
Wolf cubs raised by humans can develop same...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Lowest polluters do the most greenwashing
    2
    Bright Brussels festival illuminates the capital
    3
    Belgium has the highest rate of breast cancer in the world
    4
    Belgium switches to winter time on Sunday
    5
    Mandatory from Monday: the new rules for Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket
    Share article:

    Pope Francis calls for immediate action on climate change

    Sunday, 31 October 2021

    © Belga

    It’s time to act together against climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and poverty, Pope Francis urged in a text published on Sunday by the Corriere della Sera daily in Italy.

    The text is the preface written by the Pope for a book to be published in mid-November. Its publication in the Italian daily coincided with the opening day of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, and the second day of the G20 summit in Rome, which was also scheduled to discuss global climate issues.

    The pope denounced an “ecological crisis” and “social crisis rendered deadly by the health crisis.” These crises, he said, are also “opportunities to recognize and draw lessons from past errors.”

    “It’s time to think big, to rethink our priorities (…) and replan our future,” Pope Francis urged. “It’s time to act, to act together. It’s time,” added the spiritual leader of some 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide.

    Latest news

    Centre for climate excellence planned for Brussels in 2022
    A centre for climate excellence is to be opened next year in Brussels, the Secretary of State for Recovery and Scientific Policy, Thomas Dermine, ...
    ‘Warning to humanity’: dying corals sign of climate disaster to come
    In the coming days, leaders from across the world will meet in Glasgow to agree on a coordinated action plan to tackle climate change. On the other ...
    Protesters against Sudan’s military coup gather outside European Parliament
    Some 300 people, according to an estimate by Brussels police, protested on Saturday afternoon outside the European Parliament against the military ...
    Wolf cubs raised by humans can develop same connection as puppies
    A new study into animal domestication found that wolf cubs raised by humans can develop a similar attachment to their carers as puppies. The findings ...
    Government approves ‘cheque’ to help vulnerable households cope with soaring energy bills this winter
    The federal government has approved a draft bill for an 80 euro ‘energy cheque’ to help alleviate the burden poorer households face this winter in ...
    Steel: EU, US reach agreement on import duties
    The European Union and the United States have reached agreement on a resolution of their dispute over import duties imposed in 2018 on European steel ...
    World’s biggest choral contest opens in Gent
    The biggest competition in the world for choral singing opened in Gent on Saturday, in the presence of the Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon. For ...
    China slams US investigation into the origins of Covid-19 as “political and false”
    The Chinese government lashed out on Sunday against a report by U.S. intelligence services on the origins of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) ...
    Lowest polluters do the most greenwashing
    Real estate services – agencies, building-management companies and the like - have the widest gaps between words and actions on climate in Belgium, ...
    Russia starts one week’s leave amidst soaring Covid-19 cases
    Russians began taking one week off on Saturday in a measure aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 infections in the country, which has the worst ...
    COP26: Thousands of climate activists arrive at Glasgow
    This Sunday 31 October marks the first day of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), which sees delegates of almost 200 countries ...
    Sweden continues to examine its handling of the pandemic and decides on booster vaccination
    A report published on Friday concludes that Sweden’s handling of the pandemic has been marked by a slowness of response which was insufficient to ...