Pope Francis calls for immediate action on climate change

It’s time to act together against climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and poverty, Pope Francis urged in a text published on Sunday by the Corriere della Sera daily in Italy.

The text is the preface written by the Pope for a book to be published in mid-November. Its publication in the Italian daily coincided with the opening day of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, and the second day of the G20 summit in Rome, which was also scheduled to discuss global climate issues.

The pope denounced an “ecological crisis” and “social crisis rendered deadly by the health crisis.” These crises, he said, are also “opportunities to recognize and draw lessons from past errors.”

“It’s time to think big, to rethink our priorities (…) and replan our future,” Pope Francis urged. “It’s time to act, to act together. It’s time,” added the spiritual leader of some 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide.