 
Théo Hayez: After two months of searching, ‘all avenues’ are still being explored
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019
Latest News:
Théo Hayez: After two months of searching, ‘all...
Belgium in Brief: Stop at the red light,...
Nine foreign birds of prey seized in Ghent...
Food producers complain of taxes crippling growth...
Two men convicted of possession of ‘terrorist’ Kalashnikov...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 31 July 2019
    Théo Hayez: After two months of searching, ‘all avenues’ are still being explored
    Belgium in Brief: Stop at the red light, organic recall and birds of prey
    Nine foreign birds of prey seized in Ghent raid
    Food producers complain of taxes crippling growth
    Two men convicted of possession of ‘terrorist’ Kalashnikov
    Thousands of Ixelles parking fines sent out due to technical error
    Stella brewer AB InBev banned from selling beer in Delhi for three years
    STIB security stop working after three new cases of aggression
    Drones to crack down on human trafficking on Belgian coast
    Organic eggs recalled from several supermarkets
    Liège child dies after balcony collapse, another seriously injured
    Exploratory talks on break until 15 August
    Multiple works on the E25
    Run a red light by car, bike or on foot, it all costs the same
    Over a hundred bikes left behind after Gentse Feesten
    London promises never to re-establish physical checks on border with Ireland
    De Lijn staff could strike over lack of inspectors, driver safety
    Perpetrator of rape of a 16-year-old girl wanted by Public Prosecutor’s Office Brussels
    Belgian heatwave wreaks havoc on fruit and vegetable harvests
    Murder probe launched against man who pushed child under Frankfurt train
    View more

    Théo Hayez: After two months of searching, ‘all avenues’ are still being explored

    Wednesday, 31 July 2019
    Theo Hayez, 18, was last seen on May 31 in Byron Bay, Australia. Credit: supplied

    Two months after the disappearance of young Belgian Théo Hayez, “all avenues of investigation” are being explored, the Australian police assured.

    DNA analysis is still being carried to determine whether a hat found near Byron Bay lighthouse in mid-July is the one worn by Hayez.

    “All lines of investigation are being followed in the context of the inquiry into the Théo Hayez’ disappearance,” a spokesman for the New South Wales local police confirmed to Belga on Wednesday.

    Théo Hayez was last seen on May 31 leaving a nightclub in the beach resort of Byron Bay. His telephone was found the following day near the lighthouse to the north-east of the town. During searches conducted by volunteers in the neighbourhood, a cap similar to the one worn by the young man was found in mid-July and handed in to the police.

    “DNA tests are still in progress, without there being a specific time frame,” the spokesman told Belga. “It’s on a case-by-case basis, depending on the complications encountered, on the number of people,” she stipulated.

    The physical investigations conducted by the Australian police were completed at the beginning of July, but searches led by volunteers are ongoing, mainly in the dense bush bordering Tallow Beach, to the south of the lighthouse.

    Ten or so volunteer workers were working on through the rain on Wednesday, two months after the disappearance of the youth from Brussels. “We are still waiting for the results of the DNA analyses. If we could find any piece of evidence whatever, perhaps a pendant or telephone – we cannot abandon his family,” Noeline Smith, the organiser of these separate searches, confided to NBN News on Sunday.

    Théo Hayez’ father, Laurent, last week expressed his intention to go back to Byron Bay during August. “Théo’s parents and young brother have not given up and have confidence in the Australian and Belgian police, whose work goes on, to get some answers,” he said.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job