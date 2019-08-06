Boy pushed from the 10th floor of Tate Modern: suspect accused of attempted murder

A 17-year-old adolescent was charged on Tuesday in the United Kingdom with attempted murder after he threw a 6-year-old boy from the balcony of the Tate Modern, the police in London stated.

He will appear on Tuesday morning before a youth court.

The police were called to the famous museum when the boy, a French tourist visiting London with his family, was found on Sunday on the roof of the 5th floor. He was taken by helicopter to hospital, where he is still in a “critical” but “stable” condition.

The police stated there was no link between the victim and suspect, and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“This case is being treated as an isolated incident without a clear or apparent motive,” detective John Massez said.

Tourists and families visit the popular museum in the centre of London in their hundreds of thousands at weekends. The observation platform, situated on the 10th floor looking down over the Thames, is very popular with visitors.

The Brussels Times