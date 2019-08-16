Belgian businessman accused of double murder arrested in Brazil

A Belgian businessman aged 48 was arrested on Wednesday in Brazil for a double murder, local news media reported.

The Foreign Office confirmed his arrest on Thursday without revealing any more concerning his identity.

“The Brazilian authorities have made contact with the Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro to notify it of his arrest,” Nadia Benini, consulate spokes-person, stated.

According to several Brazilian media sources quoting the police, the suspect denies any involvement.

The two murders of which he is being accused were committed in February 2010 in the coastal town of Condé.

The Brazilian authorities have not given any more details regarding the circumstances of these crimes.

The Brussels Times