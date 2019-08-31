 
Greta Thunberg participates at New York climate demonstration
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 31 August, 2019
Latest News:
“A majority government is possible before November”...
“Islamic” school in Genk not authorised to open...
Belgian pharmacies on call to drop surcharge for...
Greta Thunberg participates at New York climate demonstration...
Greenpeace disappointed after UN negotiations on the Oceans...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 31 August 2019
    “A majority government is possible before November”
    “Islamic” school in Genk not authorised to open
    Belgian pharmacies on call to drop surcharge for prescriptions
    Greta Thunberg participates at New York climate demonstration
    Greenpeace disappointed after UN negotiations on the Oceans Treaty
    CEO of Ryanair steps down from role 
    Soldiers to remain on Belgian streets until October
    Road safety campaign encourages drivers to ‘treat car passengers like cake’
    No electronic payment or withdrawals possible early on Monday
    The hidden costs of the energy bill: over €300 a year
    Eden Hazard named best player in the Europa League 2018/2019
    Mother confesses to murder of teenage son in Liege
    Weekend: temperatures set to peak on Saturday
    Brexit: Negotiations with the EU to be sped up in September
    Less than half of school-age refugees go to school, says UNHCR
    As electric cars gain prominence, manufacturers worry for the cheap car
    Air quality remains a serious concern for office workers in Belgium
    Belgium’s alleged ‘executioner of Raqqa’ detained in Syrian camp
    Over 500,000 institutions risk fines for not revealing beneficiaries
    400 homes, skate park and climbing wall for new CityGate in Anderlecht
    View more

    Greta Thunberg participates at New York climate demonstration

    Saturday, 31 August 2019

    Two days after arriving in the United States, the young Swede Greta Thunberg participated at her first NY event for climate on Friday, along with several hundred young people who marched in front of the UN. 

    The Swedish 16-year-old, who had crossed the Atlantic by boat for 15 days to participate in the UN climate summit on 23 September, remained silent during most of the event. 

    She then entered the UN building on the banks of the East River in Manhattan, but it is not known as yet if she was to meet with officials. 

    Thunberg, who has motivated hundreds of thousands of young Europeans to march every Friday under the rallying cry #FridaysforFuture remained silent during the event, leaving other teenagers or students call for action against the climate emergency, some directly aiming the Trump government’s climate-scepticism. 

    “Stop denying that the Earth is dying!” “Come strike with us!” “You cannot stop us. A better world is possible!” were their favourite chants. 

    Many young protesters came partly to see the young Swede, whose chubby face and braids are now recognizable worldwide. 

    “When we knew that Greta would be here, we knew we could not miss it. She is our inspiration!” said enthusiastically Atara Saunders, 17, organizer of Friday demonstrations in her high school near Philadelphia. 

    Gabriel Kunin from New York, 13, indicated that this was his first event for climate. “I knew there would be celebrities” like Greta, he said. “I think it’s a really good idea. Something has to change.” 

    Friday’s event was mainly a trial run before the mega march scheduled at the UN on 20 September that is meant to pressure world leaders attending the climate summit on the 23rd, organized within the framework of the UN annual general assembly. 

    Thunberg is also expected to participate, and demonstrations are planned on the same day throughout the world.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job