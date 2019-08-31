Greta Thunberg participates at New York climate demonstration...

Two days after arriving in the United States, the young Swede Greta Thunberg participated at her first NY event for climate on Friday, along with several hundred young people who marched in front of the UN.

The Swedish 16-year-old, who had crossed the Atlantic by boat for 15 days to participate in the UN climate summit on 23 September, remained silent during most of the event.

She then entered the UN building on the banks of the East River in Manhattan, but it is not known as yet if she was to meet with officials.

Thunberg, who has motivated hundreds of thousands of young Europeans to march every Friday under the rallying cry #FridaysforFuture remained silent during the event, leaving other teenagers or students call for action against the climate emergency, some directly aiming the Trump government’s climate-scepticism.

“Stop denying that the Earth is dying!” “Come strike with us!” “You cannot stop us. A better world is possible!” were their favourite chants.

Many young protesters came partly to see the young Swede, whose chubby face and braids are now recognizable worldwide.

“When we knew that Greta would be here, we knew we could not miss it. She is our inspiration!” said enthusiastically Atara Saunders, 17, organizer of Friday demonstrations in her high school near Philadelphia.

Gabriel Kunin from New York, 13, indicated that this was his first event for climate. “I knew there would be celebrities” like Greta, he said. “I think it’s a really good idea. Something has to change.”

Friday’s event was mainly a trial run before the mega march scheduled at the UN on 20 September that is meant to pressure world leaders attending the climate summit on the 23rd, organized within the framework of the UN annual general assembly.

Thunberg is also expected to participate, and demonstrations are planned on the same day throughout the world.

The Brussels Times