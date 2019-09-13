 
Mugabe will be buried at the monument of heroes, in line with government wishes
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 13 September, 2019
Latest News:
Mugabe will be buried at the monument of...
British Airways cancels flights ahead of further strikes...
A record number of people made homeless by...
Wallonia and French Community unveil new ‘rainbow coalition’...
Belgium in Brief: Rubbish retribution, confiscated cars and...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 13 September 2019
    Mugabe will be buried at the monument of heroes, in line with government wishes
    British Airways cancels flights ahead of further strikes
    A record number of people made homeless by disasters in the first half of 2019
    Wallonia and French Community unveil new ‘rainbow coalition’ governments
    Belgium in Brief: Rubbish retribution, confiscated cars and Clijsters comeback
    Over 40,000 people participate in auction of old NATO offices
    Local police consulted the SNCB’s videos 4,000 times last year
    Kim Clijsters on return from retirement: ‘It will be my marathon’
    Police in northern Brussels to confiscate cars of driving offenders
    After the wrong apartment was cleared, rental company offers €3,000 in damages
    Schaerbeek searches wastebags to track down illegal dumpers
    Meteor spotted above Belgium and the Netherlands
    Amid climbing temperatures, toxic trees sprout roots in Schaerbeek
    Brussels has the youngest average age in Belgium
    Dutch airline weighs passengers in an attempt to reduce CO2 emissions
    Two injured during a fight between squatters in Schaerbeek
    Combinations of 36 different pesticides found in thousands of dead birds’ nests
    Brussels biking nurse hit by delivery truck in Schaerbeek
    Kim Clijsters announces her return to tennis
    Legal age that students can have sexual relations with teachers must increase, says MP
    View more

    Mugabe will be buried at the monument of heroes, in line with government wishes

    Friday, 13 September 2019
    © Belga

    Those close to Robert Mugabe have agreed to have the former president of Zimbabwe buried in the “Field of Heroes”, a national monument in the capital Harare, in line with the government’s wishes, a family spokesman announced on Friday.

    “Yes, I can confirm,” one of the deceased’s nephews, Leo Mugabe, declared to the press, following several days of tension between the authorities and family, who preferred him to be laid to rest in his village.

    “They (the traditional leaders) have spoken. If they have said that the burial is going to take place in the “Field of Heroes”, we must now await the details (…) to know whether the ceremony will be private or public,” Mugabe added. The family spokesman did not stipulate when the funeral would take place.

    Robert Mugabe passed away on September 6 at the age of 95 in an expensive Singapore private hospital where he had been receiving treatment for some years.

    His remains were repatriated to Harare amid great pomp on Wednesday to receive a number of tributes, among which will be a state funeral planned for Saturday in the capital’s vast national sports stadium in the presence of numerous African heads of state.

    His place of burial is the object of sharp exchanges between his family and the government, at loggerheads since the army takeover that ended Robert Mugabe’s thirty-seven years of power in November 2017.

    On Thursday, Leo Mugabe had at first announced that his uncle would be buried in his village, in accordance with the wishes of some of his family and traditional leaders.

    Since Mugabe’s fall, relations between the ex-president and his family with current president Mnangagwa, whom he called a “traitor”, are known to be bad.

    In November 2017, the army forced him into early retirement following his decision to dismiss Mnangagwa, then vice-president, at the instigation of his wife, Grace, who at the time wanted ever more openly to succeed her nonagenarian husband.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job