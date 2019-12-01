 
    Over 2,000 people protest in Brussels against upcoming presidential election in Algeria

    Sunday, 01 December 2019
    Members of the group Algériens Libres de Belgique holding up an Algerian flag during protests in Brussels earlier this month. Credit: Algériens Libres de Belgique/Facebook.

    More than 2,000 people gathered at Lumumba Square in Ixelles on Sunday afternoon to protest against the upcoming presidential election in Algeria expected to take place on 12 December.

    The Facebook page of the event explains that the gathering was led by the group ‘Les Algériens Libres de Belgique’, and co-organised with six other groups; Pacte de l’Alternative Démocratique France, Collectif Debout l’Algérie Lorraine, Collectif de Solidarité avec la Lutte du Peuple Algérien, Collectif des Algériens des Alpes Maritimes, Collectif Debout l’Algérie and Riposte Internationale.

    On the Facebook page, the group encouraged Algerians from across Europe to join the march explaining that “no election under pressure and organised by a despised regime can meet the vital need of Algerians to live in peace, in law, in respect, in freedom… in their own country.”

    “We had underestimated the number [of people],” police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere told Bruzz, adding that “there were also many people from abroad.”

    Similar demonstrations took place in the capital of Algeria, Algiers, on Friday, during which protesters insisted that the presidential election must not go ahead before a peaceful regime transition. Dozens were reportedly arrested before the march, France24 explains.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

