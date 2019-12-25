 
Astronauts help follow Santa’s tour live
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019
Latest News:
Astronauts help follow Santa’s tour live...
One person dies following incident at Gare du...
Ghelamco sells Brussels office block for €105 million...
King Philippe calls for the formation of a...
Belgian record for electronic payments per minute broken...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 25 December 2019
    Astronauts help follow Santa’s tour live
    One person dies following incident at Gare du Luxembourg
    Ghelamco sells Brussels office block for €105 million
    King Philippe calls for the formation of a government as quickly as possible
    Belgian record for electronic payments per minute broken
    Police willl use drones to prevent illegal firework shows on New Year’s Eve
    Brussels Airport surpasses 26 million passengers in 2019
    Increasing number of rats spotted on Brussels Grand Place
    Christmas Day expected to be mostly dry in Belgium
    Signs of a possible wolf presence in Antwerp region
    Derek Blyth’s hidden secrets of Brussels
    Erdogan sends more imams than ever to Belgium
    Civil society endorses pan-European fringe festival
    Headscarf ban in public schools justified as Court of Appeal overturns previous decision
    Thomas Cook: over 5,300 travellers reimbursed by Travel Guarantee Fund
    Maintenance and repair workers avoid jobs in Ghent and Antwerp due to low emission zones
    Weather warning: 1722 ‘non emergency number’ activated in Belgium
    De Lijn buses and trams go cashless from mid 2020
    Brussels public transport to discourage paper ticket users by raising ticket price
    Historical painting in the City Hall of Leuven: A reminder of collective trauma
    View more

    Astronauts help follow Santa’s tour live

    Wednesday, 25 December 2019
    International Space Station.

    For decades, the US military follow Santa Claus’ tour live on Christmas.

    This year they received support from the astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS).

    “We got visual confirmation that Santa is now traveling over India,” Announced astronaut Andrew Morgan on Christmas Eve in a video shot in zero gravity from the station.

    The International Space Station is located 400 kilometers above Earth, and gives the astronauts “an ideal observation point to follow Santa in his journey around the world,” said aviation security of the United States and Canada (Norad), thanking Colonel Morgan and his team for this unique collaboration.

    The information gathered together to visualize, live and in 3D, Santa Claus’ route can be followed on www.noradsanta.org. Each Christmas it is visited by over 20 million people.

    The American tradition of this tracking began in 1955, due to a mistake in a local Colorado newspaper.

    An advertisement from the Sears department store chain invited Santa for a phone call, but the number provided mistakenly pointed to Norad’s (The US Continental Air Defense Command) phone number.

    When a young girl dialed the number in 1955, the office at duty, Colonel Harry Shoup first found himself confused, when she asked him if he was the Santa Claus, but decided to play along and quickly gave instructions to his men to give information on the location of Santa Claus.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job