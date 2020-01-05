 
SHRO says more than 380,000 have died during nine years of war in Syria
Sunday, 05 January, 2020
    Sunday, 05 January 2020
    SHRO says more than 380,000 have died during nine years of war in Syria
    SHRO says more than 380,000 have died during nine years of war in Syria

    Sunday, 05 January 2020
    Credit: Belga

    More than 380,000 people have died in Syria since the war started in March 2011, including 115,000 civilians. 

    This is according to figures published by the Syrian Human Rights Observatory (SHRO) on Saturday. 

    The conflict began when pacifist pro-democracy protestors were violently repressed and it was made worse by the involvement of jihadist groups and foreign powers. The Bachar-al-Assad regime has managed to retake two-thirds of the territory over the last few years thanks to military support from its ally, Russia. 

    The SHRO’s figures from March 2019 indicated that more than 370,000 people had died during the conflict.  

    The organisation’s most recent figures, gathered by a vast network of sources in the country, say that more than 380,000 people have died there since 2011. Among them are more than 115,000 civilians, including 22,000 children and 13,612 women. 

    The latest SHRO figures say more than 128,100 soldiers in the Syrian army and members of allied Syrian and foreign military groups have died in the fighting since 2011, including 1,682 Hezbollah fighters (Lebanon). 

    More than 69,100 fighters from rebel and opposition forces and Kurdish forces have also died. 

    The same source revealed that more than 67,000 members of Islamic State (IS), Hayat Tahrir al-Cham (HTS, former branch of Al-Qaida in Syria) and other jihadist groups have been killed. 

    The conflict has forced millions of Syrians to leave their homes. Non-governmental organisations have denounced the regime’s human rights abuses and breaches, accusing it of deadly chemical attacks as well as torture and arbitrary arrests. 

    The war has caused massive destruction of infrastructure and has reduced several sectors that are crucial to the economy to nothing, including oil. 

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

