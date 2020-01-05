Mike Pence blamed for US attack on Baghdad after linking Soleimani to September 11 attacks

American vice-President Mike Pence linked Iranian general Qassem Soleimani to those responsible for the New York September 11 attacks in a tweet.

Many American newspapers are saying this claim was dubious or even false. Soleimani was killed in an American raid in Iraq earlier this week.

Soleimani “helped 10 out of the 12 terrorists responsible for the September 11 attacks in the United States travel via Afghanistan in secret,” Pence wrote on Twitter on Friday. This was just one of a series of messages justifying the American decision to kill him.

As the September 11 attacks were in fact committed by 19 high-jackers, Pence’s spokeswoman Katie Waldman said he was talking about the 12 that “travelled via Afghanistan.” He then repeated that “10 of those 12 were assisted by Soleimani.”

But the New York Times suggested that Soleimani “was never mentioned” in a report by the American Parliamentary Investigative Commission on the September 11 attacks. Soleimani was already the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, responsible for operations outside Iran, at the time.

The report explains that even though “there is strong proof that Iran allowed Al-Qaida members to travel to and from Afghanistan before September 11,” investigators found “no proof that Iran was aware of the preparations for the attack”. “Al-Qaida members themselves were probably not aware of the details of the upcoming operation when they were in Iran,” the report said.

The Washington Post said it is therefore “technically correct to say Iran assisted them,” but not to give the impression they did it to “consciously assist what was to become the September 11 attacks.” The paper added that nothing indicates Soleimani directly took part in this “assistance.”

It is worth pointing out that 15 of the 19 terrorists involved in the September 11 attacks were Saudi Arabian nationals, which is a Sunnite country and a big rival of Shiite Iran.

Pence has stuck to the Trump administration’s strategy of highlighting the “atrocities” committed by Soleimani.

The American State department claimed he was “responsible for the deaths of 603 American soldiers” in a tweet. “17% American personnel deaths in Iraq between 2003 and 2011 can be linked to this terrorist and the Quds Force.”

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times