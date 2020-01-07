 
Iran classifies all American forces as "terrorists"
Tuesday, 07 January, 2020
    Iran classifies all American forces as “terrorists”

    Tuesday, 07 January 2020
    © Belga

    The Iranian parliament adopted a law on Tuesday classifying all the American armed forces “terrorists” following the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq by an American drone strike.

    Iranian MPs amended a recent law that declared any US forces deployed from the Horn of Africa to Central Asia through the Middle East as “terrorists”. The new text also extends it to anyone involved in Soleimani’s killing.

    Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also pledged to “avenge” the death of Soleimani, following three days of national mourning.

    “Martyrdom is the reward for his tireless work during all these years (…) God willing, his work and his path will not stop there, and an implacable revenge awaits the criminals who have filled their hands with his blood and that of other martyrs,” Ayatollah Khamenei wrote on his Farsi language Twitter account.

    The Brussels Times

