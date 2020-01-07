Forty dead in stampede during Soleimani’s funeral...

A stampede killed at least 40 people on Tuesday during the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani’s funeral in southeastern Iran, where the crowd demanded revenge shouting “Death to America”, ​​during the tribute to the general killed in Iraq by an American strike.

As a result of the large gathering crowd, “230 people were injured and another 40 lost their lives,” Hossein Koulivand, head of the Iranian national emergency service, said on Iranian state television.

The center of Kerman, Soleimani’s birthplace and where he will be buried, was invaded by huge crowds similar to the large gatherings that were seen in Teheran on Sunday and Monday in Tehran as well as other cities where the coffin of Soleimani was transported for tribute.

In Kerman, people waited all night at the city scene to attend the funeral.

The Brussels Times