 
Forty dead in stampede during Soleimani’s funeral
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 07 January, 2020
Latest News:
Over 25,000 counterfeit euro notes withdrawn from circulation...
Banks warn for fake ‘Card Stop’ text messages...
Forty dead in stampede during Soleimani’s funeral...
Belgium’s anti-discrimination agency won over 80% of cases...
Walibi amusement park to hire 600 employees for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 07 January 2020
    Over 25,000 counterfeit euro notes withdrawn from circulation in Belgium in 2019
    Banks warn for fake ‘Card Stop’ text messages
    Forty dead in stampede during Soleimani’s funeral
    Belgium’s anti-discrimination agency won over 80% of cases taken to court
    Walibi amusement park to hire 600 employees for 2020 season
    Increasing number of Belgians donate money to charity
    Kindergarden worker gets sentence for mistreating and force-feeding babies
    Francken wants tougher Belgian asylum laws
    More and more Belgians include donations on their tax returns
    Croatia takes over EU presidency with ambitious programme but faces tough challenges
    New EU rules to boost consumer protection enter into force
    It would be a ‘mistake’ for Iraq to expel US-led coalition, says Belgian defence minister
    Major UBS restructure could result in 500 job losses
    Extinction Rebellion unveils plans to disrupt Brussels Motor Show
    One life at a time: An immigration policy void spurs network of citizen solidarity in Brussels
    Over one third of missing persons in Belgium not found within a year
    Uber plans to launch flying taxis
    Belgium gets more aggressive on tax evaders
    Belgians eat much less meat
    Australia fires: Belgian WWF launches fundraising campaign to fight ‘ecological disaster’
    View more

    Forty dead in stampede during Soleimani’s funeral

    Tuesday, 07 January 2020
    © Belga

    A stampede killed at least 40 people on Tuesday during the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani’s funeral in southeastern Iran, where the crowd demanded revenge shouting “Death to America”, ​​during the tribute to the general killed in Iraq by an American strike.

    As a result of the large gathering crowd, “230 people were injured and another 40 lost their lives,” Hossein Koulivand, head of the Iranian national emergency service, said on Iranian state television.

    The center of Kerman, Soleimani’s birthplace and where he will be buried, was invaded by huge crowds similar to the large gatherings that were seen in Teheran on Sunday and Monday in Tehran as well as other cities where the coffin of Soleimani was transported for tribute.

    In Kerman, people waited all night at the city scene to attend the funeral.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job