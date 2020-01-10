 
Belgium ‘stands by Niger’ after attack on army post leaves 25 dead
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 10 January, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium ‘stands by Niger’ after attack on army...
Federal ministries on lockdown after envelopes with white...
Minors will have to provide fingerprints for new...
Bus driver stabbed 7 times still finishes route...
Police discover 12 transmigrants stowed away in refrigerated...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 10 January 2020
    Belgium ‘stands by Niger’ after attack on army post leaves 25 dead
    Federal ministries on lockdown after envelopes with white powder discovered
    Minors will have to provide fingerprints for new Belgian ID card
    Bus driver stabbed 7 times still finishes route
    Police discover 12 transmigrants stowed away in refrigerated truck in Flemish Brabant
    Sick leave among Flemish teachers hits new heights
    Disabled rescue cats flown in from Syria up for adoption in Belgium
    Mice continue to ‘plague’ Brussels courthouses
    Belgian trains over 90% more punctual since 3-year dip
    Record number of bank accounts opened by undercover police
    Infrabel introduces thermal cameras to deter trespassers on tracks
    Charity aims to serve up Belgium’s biggest dinner party
    Fingerprints on Belgian eID-cards will be implemented from next week
    Belgium saw 40,000 more jobs in 2019, 87% in the private sector
    Alternative mobility takes on the Brussels Motor Show
    Former EU politicians call for more pro-active diplomacy to avert war with Iran
    Company car owners drive about 1.500 more non-work related kilometres per year
    Belgium’s airports report over 35 million passengers for the first time ever
    Barely 0.6% company cars in Belgium are electric
    House prices increased four times faster than inflation in 2019
    View more

    Belgium ‘stands by Niger’ after attack on army post leaves 25 dead

    Friday, 10 January 2020
    Niamey, the capital of Niger, about 209 kilometres south of where Thursday's attack on the military base took place. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The Belgian Minister of Defense Philippe Goffin expressed his condolences and solidarity after an attack on an army base in Niger on Thursday left 25 dead and wounded six.

    “My thoughts are with the victims of the attack on a soldier post in Chinagoder in Niger, which claimed the lives of 25 soldiers,” Goffin said in a tweet that surfaced online on Thursday at about 11 PM.

    “Belgium stands by Niger to fight against terrorism and bring stability to the region,” the tweet added.

    The attack took place near the western village of Chinegodar, about 209 km north of Niamey, the capital of Niger in West Africa, and not far from the border with Mali.

    While nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the attack that left 25 soldiers as well as 63 assailants dead, it is suspected that Islamist militants were responsible, as the attack coincides with an ongoing campaign by Islamist extremists in the area to push the Nigerien army back from the western frontier with Mali, France24 explains.

    Thursday’s attack comes only a month after gunmen ambushed a Nigerian army post in another border town, in an attack that left 71 soldiers dead and was claimed by the Islamic State West Africa province days later.

    The Sahel, a hub for Islamist insurgencies, is currently one of Africa’s region’s most affected by political violence, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job