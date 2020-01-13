 
Over 13,000 people evacuated after discovery of WWII bombs in Germany
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 13 January, 2020
Latest News:
Over 13,000 people evacuated after discovery of WWII...
New powder letter sent to Foreign Affairs office...
Electric cargo bikes will arrive in Brussels from...
Belgium identified over 1,100 people through DNA databases...
Girl (17) dies from rare toxic shock syndrome...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 13 January 2020
    Over 13,000 people evacuated after discovery of WWII bombs in Germany
    New powder letter sent to Foreign Affairs office in Brussels
    Electric cargo bikes will arrive in Brussels from 2021
    Belgium identified over 1,100 people through DNA databases in 2019
    Girl (17) dies from rare toxic shock syndrome caused by tampon
    People with mobility disabilties unable to board new SNCB trains without assistance
    Belgian customs officer suspended for posting ‘hate speech’ on YouTube
    Taal Volcano: Philippines prepares for ‘explosive’ volcanic eruption as 45,000 evacuated
    Winter tyres, dental hygiene and cat hotels now included in price index
    Proximus workers replaced by ‘automation’ granted early retirement
    149,000 people protest pension reform in France
    “The N-VA has maybe made things difficult for itself”
    Volcanic eruption risk in Philippines leads to evacuations and cancelled flights
    Donald Trump still ready to talk to Iran ‘with no pre-set conditions’
    Michel and al-Sissi agree on necessity of political resolution in Libya
    Prisoner who escaped from jail in Wortel is back behind bars
    Court declines to prosecute Congolese politician for shooting down civilian plane in 1998
    ULB researchers uncover new therapy for psoriasis
    Fewer than 5% of Flemish functionaries working in Brussels also live there
    Efforts required to improve the public’s levels of health literacy, report says
    View more

    Over 13,000 people evacuated after discovery of WWII bombs in Germany

    Monday, 13 January 2020
    An estimated 14,000 people, including hospital patients, were evacuated from the Geman city of Dortmund on Sunday. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Over 13,000 people were evacuated from their homes in the German city of Dortmund on Sunday following the discovery of World War Two bombs in a densely populated quarter of the city.

    In order to facilitate the safe disposal of World War Two bombs, the disposal operation required that all residents, as well as hospital patients, be evacuated from the area. Train traffic from Dortmund Central Station and local public transport were temporarily discontinued.

    Special disposals teams suspected that there were four suspected bombs in the city, however, searches revealed that two of the objects were not explosive, Deutsche Welle explains.

    The other two devices, an American aerial bomb and a British aerial bomb, each weighing in and around 250 kilograms and presumably dropped by the Allies during World War Two, were successfully detonated on Sunday afternoon, reports Frankfurter Neue Presse.

    The first bomb was located on Luisenstrasse and the second on Beurhausstrasse.

    Immediately after the second bomb was detonated, the evacuation came to an end. By around 6:30 PM, residents were allowed to return to their homes.

    The evacuation was one of the largest in the history of the city.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job