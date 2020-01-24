 
Fedasil regrets Theo Francken’s tweets about buying boxing gloves for reception centre
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 24 January, 2020
Latest News:
Fedasil regrets Theo Francken’s tweets about buying boxing...
Belgian entrepreneurship is becoming more open to women...
Belgian air traffic control sets eyes on better...
These ten professions no longer require a diploma...
Coronavirus: At least 11 Belgians in affected regions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 24 January 2020
    Fedasil regrets Theo Francken’s tweets about buying boxing gloves for reception centre
    Belgian entrepreneurship is becoming more open to women
    Belgian air traffic control sets eyes on better drone safety
    These ten professions no longer require a diploma in Flanders
    Coronavirus: At least 11 Belgians in affected regions of China
    Brussels jazz group stages anti-Brexit protest at Eurostar terminal
    Coronavirus: Liege Airport introduces preventative measures
    Disneyland Shanghai closes amid coronavirus epidemic
    Six dead in shooting in southern Germany
    Men who raped a woman after offering her a place to stay face 5 year sentence
    Flemish government shifts disability budget: what changes?
    C&A closes 13 stores in Germany
    How Belgium is preparing as coronavirus spreads
    Brussels cycle police handed out 84,000 fines in 2019
    Brussels man sentenced to five years in Liege for terrorism
    EU leaders sign the Brexit agreement: ‘things are inevitably going to change’
    Over 60,000 kg of cocaine seized by Antwerp police in 2019
    985 people changed their names in 2019 – and here’s why
    Belgium’s painkiller problem
    Mother charged after autopsy reveals Molenbeek girl (7) died unnatural death
    View more

    Fedasil regrets Theo Francken’s tweets about buying boxing gloves for reception centre

    Friday, 24 January 2020
    © Belga

    Fedasil, which handles the reception of asylum seekers in Belgium, was less than appreciative of a series of tweets made by the N-VA MP Theo Francken, criticising the purchase by the Poelkapelle Centre (West Flanders) of a number of pairs of boxing gloves.

    Francken, who is the former Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration, picked up on a link in the tweets posted by another web user enabling Fedasil’s invitations to tender to be viewed, along with the full name of the contact person in charge of the purchase.

    Translation of Tweet: “Maggie De Block, do you think this sends a good signal to the population and asylum seekers? Teaching people fleeing from violence and fights to fight themselves? Who approved this at FedasilBelgium? Have they gone crazy there? Asking for cancellation of this order, investigation and sanctions.”

    This Fedasil employee has since received threatening phone calls, according to communications director Mieke Candaele. “This is what happens when things are passed over the internet via social media without thinking,” she lamented.

    Translation of Tweet: “That info including contact details has been made public by Fedasil itself at the time of the publication of the request for quotation and was posted on Twitter by journalist @thierryd. Fedasil should not be angry at me but at them. It’s a wrong and ill-considered signal.”

    Translation of Tweet: “Have apologized to the employee involved. Had overlooked the fact that it had a name on it. Removed everything immediately, of course. Incomprehension about the purchase remains.”

    The very thoughts of the MP calling into question the appropriateness of purchasing boxing gloves for a reception centre for asylum seekers are also simplistic, she dismisses. “There are clearly sports for asylum seekers and sports for Belgians” in the member’s view, she considers.

    The minister currently responsible, Maggie De Block, asked Fedasil some time ago to counter misleading messages actively, especially those disseminated on the social networks. “But if MPs start to spread them themselves, there will be problems,” Mieke Candaele commented .

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job