 
Coronavirus vaccine trials not expected before April
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 21 February, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus vaccine trials not expected before April...
Brussels Airport police strike causes ‘major disruptions’ for...
One in three Belgians admits to driving too...
In Photos: Over 100 tractors surrounded Schuman...
Belgium needs to promote women in the workplace,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 21 February 2020
    Coronavirus vaccine trials not expected before April
    Brussels Airport police strike causes ‘major disruptions’ for holiday travellers
    One in three Belgians admits to driving too fast
    In Photos: Over 100 tractors surrounded Schuman
    Belgium needs to promote women in the workplace, says IMF
    CEOs tell politicians: no early elections
    Higher home prices give first-time buyers pause
    European Budget : Charles Michel convinced progress is possible
    Coronavirus cost Air France-KLM up to €200 million
    Coolblue will open three stores in Brussels and Wallonia in 2020
    Storm risk: 1722 reactivated as 80 km/h winds hit Belgium
    Brussels lowers mandatory school starting age
    Ministers need car ‘with standing, not a Toyota’, says Ben Weyts
    European Commission earmarks €900 million for humanitarian aid
    In 20 seconds: why farmers are protesting today?
    Turkey scraps mandatory tourist visa for Belgians
    Belgium enters the Top Ten countries battling tobacco use
    Belgium’s Red Devils remain No.1 in FIFA rankings
    Israeli minister says Belgium should ban Aalst Carnival for ‘vitriolic’ antisemitism
    Property rush in 2019 brings €305 million into Flemish treasury
    View more

    Coronavirus vaccine trials not expected before April

    Friday, 21 February 2020

    The first trials of a vaccine against the coronavirus are not expected before the end of April, the Chinese minister of science and technology let it be known on Friday during a press conference.

    Last week, the WHO (World Health Organisation) announced that the vaccines would not be used in the field before a delay of 12 to 18 months.

    The Chinese national health commission (NHC) stated that treatment using plasma from cured patients was proving beneficial for those who were severely affected by the virus.

    Related News

    At the beginning of February, preliminary tests were carried out with other vaccines on about 270 persons in Wuhan who were infected but were no longer showing any serious symptoms.

    There are around 75,000 people infected with the virus in China for a toll of 2,200 recorded deaths.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job