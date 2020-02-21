Coronavirus vaccine trials not expected before April...

The first trials of a vaccine against the coronavirus are not expected before the end of April, the Chinese minister of science and technology let it be known on Friday during a press conference.

Last week, the WHO (World Health Organisation) announced that the vaccines would not be used in the field before a delay of 12 to 18 months.

The Chinese national health commission (NHC) stated that treatment using plasma from cured patients was proving beneficial for those who were severely affected by the virus.

At the beginning of February, preliminary tests were carried out with other vaccines on about 270 persons in Wuhan who were infected but were no longer showing any serious symptoms.

There are around 75,000 people infected with the virus in China for a toll of 2,200 recorded deaths.

