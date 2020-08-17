   
Possibly highest temperature ever on earth measured this weekend in California
Monday, 17 August, 2020
    Possibly highest temperature ever on earth measured this weekend in California

    Monday, 17 August 2020
    Furnace Creek. Credit: Pixabay

    A temperature of 54.5 degrees Celcius was measured in Death Valley, California on Sunday afternoon, which could be the highest temperature ever recorded on earth according to The Washington Post.

    Death Valley is the lowest, hottest and driest place in America. Furnace Creek, where the temperature was measured, is about 58 metres below sea level. The highest temperature on Earth has been measured there as well in 1913 when, on July 10, it was 56.7 degrees.

    The reliability of those old measurements is questioned nowadays, however. Earlier, a measurement in Libya of 57.8 degrees from 1922 was scrapped from the books after it had been the record for 90 years.

    Some climate experts therefore believe that the 54 degrees measured in 2013 in Death Valley and in 2016 and 2017 in Kuwait and Pakistan should be the highest temperature ever. If they are right, that means that Sunday set a new record.

    According to the United States’ National Weather Service, the recent measurement in Death Valley is correct, but it will be further investigated by Randy Cerveny of the World Meteorological Organisation together with American experts.

    The Brussels Times